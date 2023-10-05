Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.25 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

