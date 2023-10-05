Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

