Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mosaic by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 36,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MOS opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

