Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,209,558 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

