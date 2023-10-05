Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $307,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

