Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $357,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 28.1% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,794 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,468,003 shares of company stock valued at $388,586,772. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.04 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

