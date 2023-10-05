Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $407,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of GRBK stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
