Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $407,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

