Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $451,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,753,000 after purchasing an additional 317,488 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stellantis by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,802 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

