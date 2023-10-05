Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $309,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after buying an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after buying an additional 720,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,050,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,033,000 after buying an additional 684,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

