Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,188 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

