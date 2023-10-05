Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,454 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

