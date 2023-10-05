Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 29 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $645.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.07 and a 12-month high of $745.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

