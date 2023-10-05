Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $312,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $31.16 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

