Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.83

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.83 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 151,123 shares.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.11 million, a PE ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.83.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

