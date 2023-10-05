Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 163.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Union were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after purchasing an additional 842,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WU opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

