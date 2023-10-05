Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 940,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

