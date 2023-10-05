Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.4 %

PWR opened at $171.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

