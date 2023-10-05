Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,727 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

