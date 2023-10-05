Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

NYSE MSM opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

