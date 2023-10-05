Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

