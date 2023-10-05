Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

