Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,393 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.76. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $88.06 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

