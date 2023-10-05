Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,303 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.36. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

