Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

