Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Terex Co. has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

