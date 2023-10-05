The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 449.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -124.62%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

