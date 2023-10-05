The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

