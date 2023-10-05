Thomas Netzer Sells 12,124 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $695,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,502.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.