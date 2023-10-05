Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $246.63 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

