WD Rutherford LLC Sells 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

