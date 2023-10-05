Wealthstar Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

