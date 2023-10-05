Xponance Inc. Invests $91,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HLMN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

