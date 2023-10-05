Xponance Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,023 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.28. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2U

In related news, insider Aaron Mccullough acquired 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

