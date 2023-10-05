Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,019 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after buying an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after buying an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.70. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.