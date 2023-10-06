3,074 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.
Fortune Brands Innovations Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.
