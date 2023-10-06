3,907 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Grid Price Performance
NYSE NGG opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $74.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
National Grid Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
