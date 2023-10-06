463 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $464.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.95. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $24,830,466. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

