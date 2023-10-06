6,699 Shares in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.