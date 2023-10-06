AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAFI opened at $24.48 on Friday. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

About AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

