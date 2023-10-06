Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

