Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Allison Transmission worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

ALSN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

