Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 317,007 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4,598.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Core & Main worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Core & Main by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 225,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter worth $1,245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 61.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 119.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 115,804 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,203,228 shares of company stock valued at $615,148,344 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

