Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,355.46 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,384.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,231.96.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 164.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

