Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,688 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.40% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 87.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.89 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.