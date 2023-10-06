Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cactus worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.