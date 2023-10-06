Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,426 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of FOX worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 52.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

