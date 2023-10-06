Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 26,282 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,009 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $208.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.