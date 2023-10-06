Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,604,553 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

