Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at about $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMT opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

