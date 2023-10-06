Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 19.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

